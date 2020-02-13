Comedy at the Cabaret

× Expand Allie Lindsay

press release: Lovable local comic, Allie Lindsay, produces and hosts this fantastic stand-up comedy showcase at the sexy North Street Cabaret, which highlights the most talented comics in the Midwest, and beyond! Paired with original music by the multi-talented comic and musician, Jake Snell, this is easily the hottest comedy showcase on the east side!

Last month's show was another great success, and this month's show is going to be equally incredible! Allie has put together another tight line-up, this time with of some of the best, most notable comics from right here in Madison and Chicago!

FEATURING:

Joe Molloy, Kayla Ruth, KC Phillips, Dana Ehrmann, Rich D'Amore

DOORS at 7/Show at 8

North Street Cabaret (blue building across from the Tip Top Tavern)

Only $5 CASH at DOOR (the bar takes cards for drink purchases)

You won't want to miss this incomparable night of music and comedy!!