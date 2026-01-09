Comedy at the Cabaret

× Expand courtesy Allie Lindsay A close-up of Allie Lindsay. Allie Lindsay

media release: Since North Street Cabaret opened in 2017, Madison comic Allie Lindsay has been producing & hosting this fantastic stand-up comedy showcase, which highlights some of the most talented comics in the Midwest and beyond! North Street Cabaret is a super cool spot, Allie Lindsay is fun as hell... it's easily one of the hottest AND chillest comedy showcases in Madison! EVERY 1st THURSDAY/month!

The THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 5th show is going to be a solidly FUN and fabulous way to kick off our 2026 run of (*almost monthly) shows! The show starts at 7:30, and our OG host, Allie, will dazzle the sh*t out of you, at least once, with whatever silly thing she decides to yap about throughout the evening. She does her best to facilitate the enjoyment of the audience, which is her true joy, but with utmost respect and reverence to the artists she invites to perform. Usually, it's a win-win situation, and a reeeally nice time is had by all.

Allie will be kicking this line-up off RIGHT, with the pure delight of Madison sweetheart, Mickey Morello! Our comic in the middle is little, but only in stature, because she is an absolute powerhouse from the Milwaukee scene, Alecia Altstaetter! To top off the show with a cherry will be Madison's beloved, Charlie Kojis. A stellar trio ALL AROUND!

"CHARLIE KOJIS has been performing stand-up comedy since 2014, during which time he has been described as “this generation’s Charlie Kojis.” Combining his life experiences and general fears, Charlie blends traditional joke telling with his own personal narrative. His dry delivery leaves audiences both laughing and wondering if he is as okay as he pretends to be. Based in Madison WI, Charlie performs throughout the Midwest and has performed in the Flyover, Limestone, and 10,000 Laughs Comedy Festivals, among others. He has opened for comedians who include Tig Notaro, Nate Bargatze, and Michael Che and was the winner of Madison's Funniest Comic Competition at Comedy on State in 2016. He released his debut comedy album and special, A Normal Amount of Pain, in May 2023."

Tone Madison’s musical odds and ends of 2023:

“Kojis’ wry observations about seemingly mundane moments and masterful command of pace allow A Normal Amount Of Pain to operate in a cadence that doesn’t feel too dissimilar from an expert jazz quartet working the room. We haven’t touched on stand-up comedy as a medium here at Tone Madison with much frequency, but A Normal Amount Of Pain is so well-calibrated that it might legitimately change that trajectory going forward.”

Also see his website: https://www.kojis.co/