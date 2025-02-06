Comedy at the Cabaret

× Expand Allie Lindsay

media release: Madison comic Allie Lindsay is celebrating seven years of producing & hosting this fantastic stand-up comedy showcase at the sexy North Street Cabaret, which highlights the most talented comics in the Midwest, and beyond! Paired with original music by the multi-talented comic and musician, Jake Snell, this is easily one of the hottest AND chillest comedy showcases in Madison!

The THURSDAY, FEB 6, show will be FABULOUS! We're kicking off our 2025 run with an incredible line-up, which happens to include tjree crowned winners of MADISON'S FUNNIEST COMIC: The very funny, adorably self-deprecating Rory Rusch (MFC 2018), the incredibly special and uniquely hilarious Kayla Ruth (MFC 2019), and our headliner is none other than the reigning MFC 2024, the incomparably wonderful riot, Rich D'Amore!

You won't want to miss this super fun night of funky, fun, & funny improvised music and fantastic stand-up comedy at one of the most inviting clubs in Madison!

---DOORS open at 6:30/Show at 7:30---At the North Street Cabaret (blue building across from the Tip Top Tavern)

-ADMISSION: Limited Amount of Advanced tickets at the Eventbrite ticket link for only $10, or...-$15 CASH, Venmo, or PayPal at the DOOR (the bar DOES take cards for drink purchases!)