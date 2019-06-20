Comedy at the Cabaret

North Street Cabaret 610 North St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Lovable local comic, Allie Lindsay, produces and hosts this fantastic stand-up comedy showcase at the sexy North Street Cabaret, which highlights the most talented comics in the Midwest, and beyond! Paired with original music by the multi-talented comic and musician, Jake Snell, this is easily the hottest comedy showcase on the east side!

This month's show is a VERY SPECIAL EVENT, as we have been accepted into, and will be representing, the MADISON COMEDY WEEK festival! On top of THAT, we've been bestowed a cream-of-the-crop line-up of MCW endorsed comics from LA, Chicago, Minneapolis, & Milwaukee! It'll be like the BEST of the BEST, all in 1 fantastic night!

The incredible LINE-UP includes: Annie Russell, Khadijah Cooper, Ryan Kahl, Mike Lester, Arish Singh

& Madison Comedy Week FEATURED HEADLINER: Chastity Washington (HBO Def Jam, BET Comic View)

Mark your calendars for a gloriously hilarious night of comedy & music! We look forward to seeing you there!

THURSDAY June 20, DOORS at 7/Show at 8pm, North Street Cabaret (blue building across from Tip Top Tavern)

$5 cash at door

*Be sure to follow Madison Comedy Week to stay abreast of ALL of the awesome events happen that week in Madison!

