× Expand Allie Lindsay

media release: Madison comic Allie Lindsay produces and hosts this fantastic stand-up comedy showcase at the sexy North Street Cabaret, which highlights the most talented comics in the Midwest, and beyond! Paired with original music by the multi-talented comic and musician, Jake Snell, this is easily one of the hottest comedy showcase on the east side!

On FRIDAY, August 9, we are SO PROUD and EXCITED to be a part of the 2024 Madison Comedy Week COMEDY FESTIVAL! The fest began in 2018, and grows stronger every year! This month Comedy at The Cabaret is THRILLED to be hosting excellent comics from all over the country, and even Canada, right here at one of Madison's favorite east side spots! The line-up includes: Carly Ballerini, Mohammed Abbed & Jerry Tran (all from Chicago), Britt Boyd (Fort Collins, CO), Neeraj Srinivasan (Portland), Will Abeles (Nashville), and Jeremy Dobski (Toronto)!

You won't want to miss this super fun night of funky, fun, & funny improvised music and fantastic stand-up comedy at one of the most inviting clubs in Madison! This show is 1 NIGHT ONLY!

---DOORS at 6:30/Show at 7:30---At the North Street Cabaret (blue building across from the Tip Top Tavern)

-ADMISSION: Limited Amount of Advanced tickets at the Eventbrite ticket link for only $12, or...-$15 CASH, Venmo, or PayPal at the DOOR (the bar DOES take cards for drink purchases!)

FOR MORE INFO ABOUT MADISON COMEDY WEEK, GO TO: https://madisoncomedyweek.com/

*The venue is obligated to follow the current CDC regulations, and reserves the right to enforce whichever mandates they see fit at that time.