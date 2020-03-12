Comedy at the Cabaret

× Expand Allie Lindsay

press release:Lovable local comic, Allie Lindsay, produces and hosts this fantastic stand-up comedy showcase at the sexy North Street Cabaret, which highlights the most talented comics in the Midwest, and beyond! Paired with original music by the multi-talented comic and musician, Jake Snell, this is easily the hottest comedy showcase on the east side!

Last month's show was another great success, and this month's show is going to be equally incredible! "Women's March" is the theme of this edition, as Allie decided to celebrate female stand-up comics, highlighting the wonderful variety of backgrounds, ages, styles, and phase of their comedy careers-- from unbelievable newbies to the notorious and notable Vickie Lynn, and everything in between! You won't want to miss this tight showcase of rad, hilarious women!

FEATURING:Stephanie Wolf, Olivia Witt, Shauna Jungdahl, Melody Kate, Sarah Schmidt & headliner Vickie Lynn

DOORS at 7/Show at 8

$5 CASH at DOOR (the bar takes cards for drink purchases)

You won't want to miss this incomparable night of music and comedy!!

https://www.facebook.com/ComedyatTheCabaret