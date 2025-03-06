Comedy at the Cabaret

× Expand courtesy Allie Lindsay A close-up of Allie Lindsay. Allie Lindsay

media release: Madison comic Allie Lindsay is celebrating seven years of producing & hosting this fantastic stand-up comedy showcase at the sexy North Street Cabaret, which highlights the most talented comics in the Midwest, and beyond! Paired with original music by the multi-talented comic and musician, Jake Snell, this is easily one of the hottest AND chillest comedy showcases in Madison!

You won't want to miss this super fun night of funky, fun, & funny improvised music and fantastic stand-up comedy at one of the most inviting clubs in Madison!

---DOORS open at 6:30/Show at 7:30---At the North Street Cabaret (blue building across from the Tip Top Tavern)

-ADMISSION: Limited Amount of Advanced tickets at the Eventbrite ticket link for only $10, or...-$15 CASH, Venmo, or PayPal at the DOOR (the bar DOES take cards for drink purchases!)