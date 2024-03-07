Comedy at the Cabaret

× Expand Jason Hillman A close-up of Sasha Rosser. Sasha Rosser

media release: Madison comic Allie Lindsay produces and hosts this fantastic stand-up comedy showcase at the sexy North Street Cabaret, which highlights the most talented comics in the Midwest, and beyond! Paired with original music by the multi-talented comic and musician Jake Snell, this is easily the hottest comedy showcase on the east side!

The Thursday, March 7 show will kick off with a special guest New York City comic, Brooks Tawil, along with Milwaukee powerhouse, Rich D'Amore, and a bad-ass headliner, Sasha Rosser.

SASHA ROSSER is a Russian-American stand-up with a nerd’s take on black and blue comedy. Her dark, irreverent act has been seen at clubs and comedy festivals across North America and as the opener for national headliners including Matteo Lane, Shane Torres, Neil Hamburger, Andrew Santino, and Dave Attell. Sasha is a regular at Laugh Factory: Chicago and has been featured on Comedians You Should Know and Comedy on State’s “Best of the Midwest” showcase. In 2022 she founded Cheshire Cat Comedy, a Madison-based production company that organizes stand-up and variety shows across Wisconsin, and in 2023 she was a finalist in Madison’s Funniest Comic Competition. Sasha and Cheshire Cat Comedy were voted winners in Madison Magazine’s 2023 edition of “Best of Madison” under “Best Comedian / Comedy Group”.

You won't want to miss this super fun night of funky, fun, & funny improvised music and fantastic stand-up comedy at one of the most inviting clubs in Madison!

---DOORS at 6:30/Show at 7:30---At the North Street Cabaret (blue building across from the Tip Top Tavern)

-ADMISSION: Limited Amount of Advanced tickets at the Eventbrite ticket link for only $10, or...-$15 CASH, Venmo, or PayPal at the DOOR (the bar DOES take cards for drink purchases!)

*The venue is obligated to follow the current CDC regulations, and reserves the right to enforce whichever mandates they see fit at that time.