Comedy at the Cabaret

× Expand courtesy Allie Lindsay A close-up of Allie Lindsay. Allie Lindsay

media release: Madison comic, Allie Lindsay, is celebrating 7 years of producing & hosting this fantastic stand-up comedy showcase at the sexy North Street Cabaret, which highlights the most talented comics in the Midwest, and beyond! Paired with original music by the multi-talented comic and musician, Jake Snell, this is easily one of the hottest AND chillest comedy showcases in Madison!

The THURSDAY, MAY 1 show is going to be a blast! In honor of her own mom, and the upcoming holiday, Allie has stacked the line-up with three exceptionally fun, smart, wild, HILARIOUS comics, who also happen to be MOMS! (or vice-versa... and beyond!) They definitely defy stereotypes, in the BEST ways! The evening will feature Moth Storyslam Winner & Lady Laughs alum, Megan Diaz-Ricks, and multi-threat comedy killer (who recently opened for Bob the Drag Queen) & Monkey Business Improv legend, Vanessa Tortolano! Our HEADLINER will be non-other than the comedy powerhouse explosion that is Sasha Rosser!

“Sasha Rosser possesses a unique, fearless voice that you come across very seldom. She’s a complete maniac and undeniably hilarious.”– J. Tyler Menz, Voyager Comedy

Sasha Rosser’s comedy has delighted audiences around the globe at venues including Zanies Chicago, Zanies Nashville, Laugh Factory: Chicago, the Milwaukee Improv, Gotham Comedy Club, Second City, and Tokyo Comedy Bar. In 2023, Sasha was a finalist in Madison’s Funniest Comic and was featured on the front page of the Wisconsin State Journal for her work as a comedian and producer. In 2024, she was voted “Best Comedian” in Madison Magazine’s Best of Madison and was selected as a finalist for Destination Madison’s “Rising Star Award”. Sasha is a recurring face on the “Comedians You Should Know” (Chicago and NYC) and “Best of the Midwest” (Comedy on State) showcases, and has opened for headliners Matteo Lane, Shane Torres, Gianmarco Soresi, and Dave Attell. Her debut comedy album, “Dirty Nerd”, shot to #1 on iTunes shortly after its release in August of 2024.

Mother, May 1? YES, you MAY!

You won't want to miss this super fun night of funky, fun, & funny improvised music and fantastic stand-up comedy at one of the most inviting clubs in Madison!

*WE ONLY HAVE A LIMITED SUPPLY OF THESE SPECIAL PRESALE TICKETS! But you can still come and purchase tickets at the door!

---DOORS open at 6:30/Show at 7:30---At the North Street Cabaret (blue building across from the Tip Top Tavern)

-ADMISSION: Limited Amount of Advanced tickets at the Eventbrite ticket link for only $10, or...-$15 CASH or Venmo at the DOOR (the bar ABSOLUTELY DOES take cards for drink purchases!)