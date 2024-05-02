Comedy at the Cabaret

× Expand Allie Lindsay

media release: Madison comic Allie Lindsay produces and hosts this fantastic stand-up comedy showcase at the sexy North Street Cabaret, which highlights the most talented comics in the Midwest, and beyond! Paired with original music by the multi-talented comic and musician Jake Snell, this is easily the hottest comedy showcase on the east side!

The Thursday, MAY 2 show will be a fabulous show, featuring Noah Mailloux, Peggy Hurley, & the incredible Charlie Kojis!

Charlie Kojis has been performing stand-up comedy since 2014, during which time he has been described as “this generation’s Charlie Kojis.” Combining his life experiences and general fears, Charlie blends traditional joke telling with his own personal narrative. His dry delivery leaves audiences both laughing and wondering if he is as okay as he pretends to be. Based in Madison WI, Charlie performs throughout the Midwest and has performed in the Flyover, Limestone, and 10,000 Laughs Comedy Festivals, among others. He has opened for comedians who include Tig Notaro, Nate Bargatze, and Michael Che and was the winner of Madison's Funniest Comic Competition at Comedy on State in 2016. He released his debut comedy album and special, A Normal Amount of Pain, in May 2023.

You won't want to miss this super fun night of funky, fun, & funny improvised music and fantastic stand-up comedy at one of the most inviting clubs in Madison!

---DOORS at 6:30/Show at 7:30---At the North Street Cabaret (blue building across from the Tip Top Tavern)

-ADMISSION: Limited Amount of Advanced tickets at the Eventbrite ticket link for only $10, or...-$15 CASH, Venmo, or PayPal at the DOOR (the bar DOES take cards for drink purchases!)

*The venue is obligated to follow the current CDC regulations, and reserves the right to enforce whichever mandates they see fit at that time.