Comedy at the Cabaret

× Expand courtesy Allie Lindsay A close-up of Allie Lindsay. Allie Lindsay

media release: ADMISSION: Limited Amount of Advanced tickets at the Eventbrite ticket link for only $10, or...-$15 CASH or Venmo at the DOOR (the bar ABSOLUTELY DOES take cards for drink purchases!)

Since North Street Cabaret opened in 2017, Madison comic, Allie Lindsay, has been producing & hosting this fantastic stand-up comedy showcase, which highlights some of the most talented comics in the Midwest and beyond! North Street Cabaret is a super cool spot, Allie Lindsay is fun as hell... it's easily one of the most enjoyable comedy showcases in Madison! With a few exceptions--EVERY 1st THURSDAY/month!

The THURSDAY, MAY 7 show is going to be an absolute blast! Allie has put together a top-notch trio of super smart & silly comics- with very unique, but equally hilarious, perspectives. The line-up will kick off strongly with the incomparable writer & comedian, Andrew Rynning, followed by the 2024 winner of Madison's Funniest Comic, Rich D'Amore! And we're thrilled to finally have the incredible Natasha Pearl Hansen (SPECIAL: "I Was Supposed to Get Married Today" on AppleTV/Amazon, & TEDx "Why Laughter Heals a Broken Heart") as our headliner!!