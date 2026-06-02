Comedy at the Cabaret

× Expand courtesy Allie Lindsay A close-up of Allie Lindsay. Allie Lindsay

media release: The THURSDAY, JUNE 4 show is going to be EXTRA SPECIAL! Allie has put together a top-notch trio of smart, ridiculous, & *PRIDEFULLY FABULOUS* (gayhumanGAAAAYqueerbipanALLlove) professional COMICS, who are going to fill North Street with JOY & LAUGHTER! The line-up will kick off with verrrrry funny comic & host, Justin Frisque, followed by Madison's Funniest Comic 2026 semi-finalist, Aristotle Awes, and the cherry on top will be the multi-talented, wickedly funny, TOTAL HAM, Vanessa Tortolano! This is the threesome of your weirdest dreams!

Our woman of the hour, however, who will make a brief appearance to shine light on her run for Assembly Dist. 76, is THE one & only, DINA NINA MARTINEZ-RUTHERFORD (currently 2nd-term Dist. 15 Alder)! This show will be celebrating PRIDE MONTH, COMMUNITY, LAUGHTER, LOVE, & FIGHTING FOR HUMAN RIGHTS! *With your support & generosity, Allie (not a business), with the permission and encouragement of her fellow performers, will be gifting 50% of the evening's proceeds to the (HIGHLY ENDORSED) campaign to elect DINA NINA FOR DIST. 76! The rest goes to the performers.*

"I'm running for the 76th Assembly District because I believe in a Wisconsin where we take care of each other and we can all afford to live with dignity. I'll fight for the bold, progressive change we need to meet this moment: a living wage, truly affordable housing, universal healthcare and childcare, fully funded public schools, and a democracy that protects our rights and freedoms." -Dina Nina Martinez-Rutherford

GO TO https://www.votedinanina.com/ for more info!

*WARNING- this is MOST DEFINITELY a NEPO SHOW!! Proudly so! Producer & host, Allie Lindsay, is a mentee, friend, former professional colleague, & forever fan of Dina Nina, having met through doing stand-up comedy together in 2016. She ALSO happens to live IN Madison's DISTRICT 76! Allie's personal feelings about candidate Martinez-Rutherford have everything to do with judgement of her as an Assemblywoman for HER DISTRICT, as she knows the heart and strengths of the candidate, and aligns with her morals, values, work ethic, and concern for humane HUMANITY for ALL. Plus, Allie just LOVES Dina and wants her to succeeeeeed in her dreamsss! SO WHY NOT DO IT WITH COMEDY AND COMMUNITY?!