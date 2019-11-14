× Expand Allie Lindsay

press release: Comedy at The Cabaret celebrates 2-Year Anniversary!

Lovable local comic, Allie Lindsay, produces and hosts this fantastic stand-up comedy showcase at the sexy North Street Cabaret, which highlights the most talented comics in the Midwest, and beyond! Paired with original music by the multi-talented comic and musician, Jake Snell, this is easily the hottest comedy showcase on the east side!

It's our 2nd ANNIVERSARY! Allie has put together another tight line-up, this time with of some of the best, most notable comics from Milwaukee and Madison! And as a special, celebratory treat, Jake Snell will not only be opening the show playing music with improvised lyrics, but we're so excited to have him as our wonderful Headlining comic!

The Line-Up: Nina Davis, Cosmo Nomikos, Raegan Niemela, Deon Green, Jake Snell

*Special musical guest: Maddy Vae

It's going to be a really fun night! COME CELEBRATE WITH US!

DOORS at 7/Show at 8 pm, North Street Cabaret: 610 North Street (blue building across from the Tip Top Tavern). Only $5 CASH at DOOR.