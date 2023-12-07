Comedy at the Cabaret

× Expand courtesy Carly Malison Carly Malison on stage in front of a sign. Carly Malison

media release: A fabulous, monthly stand-up comedy showcase in its 5th year running, at the wonderful North Street Cabaret!

Madison comic Allie Lindsay produces and hosts this fantastic stand-up comedy showcase at the sexy North Street Cabaret, which highlights the most talented comics in the Midwest, and beyond! The show opens with original music by the multi-talented comic and musician, Jake Snell. This is easily the hottest comedy showcase on the east side!

The Thursday, Dec 7 show will feature a wonderful line-up of two incredible Madison comics, Dan Gantman & Jared Porter! Plus, this months headliner is the fabulous, hilarious, Milwaukee powerhouse, Carly Malison!

You won't want to miss this super fun night of funky, fun, & funny improvised music and fantastic stand-up comedy at one of the most inviting clubs in Madison!

---DOORS at 6:30/Show at 7:30--- At the North Street Cabaret (blue building across from the Tip Top Tavern). Ensure entrance by getting advanced tickets at Eventbrite for only $10; $15 CASH at DOOR (the bar DOES take cards for drink purchases!)

The venue is obligated to follow the current CDC regulations, and reserves the right to enforce whichever mandates they see fit at that time.