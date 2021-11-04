Comedy at the Cabaret

× Expand Allie Lindsay

press release: Madison comic, Allie Lindsay, produces and hosts this fantastic stand-up comedy showcase at the sexy North Street Cabaret, which highlights the most talented comics in the Midwest, and beyond! Paired with original music by the multi-talented comic and musician, Jake Snell, this is easily the hottest comedy showcase on the east side!

October's show will feature some of Madison and Milwaukee's best comics, including Olivia Witt, Rich D'Amore, & Craig Smith, and headlined by LA-based, world-touring comic, Natasha Pearl Hansen!!

You won't want to miss this fabulous night of improvised music and exceptional comedy!!

---DOORS at 6:30/Show at 7:30--- at the wonderful North Street Cabaret (blue building across from the Tip Top Tavern).

ADMISSION: Ensure entrance by getting advanced tickets at Eventbrite for only $10

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ stand-up-comedy-at-north- street-cabaret-tickets- 192732266397

OR $15 CASH at DOOR (the bar DOES take cards for drink purchases!)

- - - IMPORTANT INFO - - -

The venue is obligated to follow the current CDC regulations, and reserves the right to enforce whichever mandates they see fit AT THAT TIME. *According to current Dane County Health regulations, masks ARE required indoors.