Comedy at the Cabaret

media release: The THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 5, show will be the perfect WARM GLOW on a chilly fall day. We have a trio of kind and HILARIOUS comics, who will make you glad you got a 'sitter. Kicking things off, the absolute legend, David Schendlinger (opened for Jimmie "JJ" Walker, & appeared on the Alan Thicke Show), will grace us with wonderfully-sneaky, ageless humor, followed by an absolute gem of the Milwaukee comedy scene, with her "quick wit, high energy and blunt delivery", Angela Keaton! The comic cherry on top will be everyone's FAVORITE combo of sweet and salty, the devastatingly funny, roast-y little nut herself, Peggy Hurley!

It'll be a reeeally fun, quirky show, in a super chill environment. And we promise to get you home at a decent hour, hopefully with cheeks sore from laughter. :-) JERKS NOT ALLOWED.