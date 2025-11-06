Comedy at the Cabaret

× Expand courtesy Allie Lindsay A close-up of Allie Lindsay. Allie Lindsay

media release: DOORS open at 6:30/Show at 7:30---At the North Street Cabaret (blue building across from the Tip Top Tavern). -ADMISSION: Limited Amount of Advanced tickets at the Eventbrite ticket link for only $10, or...-$15 CASH or Venmo at the DOOR (the bar ABSOLUTELY DOES take cards for drink purchases!)

Since North Street Cabaret opened in 2018, Madison comic Allie Lindsay has been producing & hosting this fantastic stand-up comedy showcase, which highlights some of the most talented comics in the Midwest and beyond! North Street Cabaret is a super cool spot, Allie Lindsay is fun as hell... it's easily one of the hottest AND chillest comedy showcases in Madison! EVERY 1st THURSDAY/month!

The THURSDAY, NOV 6 show is going to be FABULOUS! Allie is calling this the "3 Men & A Little Lady" show, because she normally wouldn't be caught dead having an all male line-up, but this trio of sweet guys could not be MORE fun and more different from one another. Plus, our host, herself, is a LADY, however UNladylike she may be. :-) *bonus

The line-up will kick off with the very funny fan favorite, tremendously loveable LEGEND, David Schendlinger! Next we've got the powerhouse talented rapper & hilarious comic, Craig Smith! And back to headline, the multi-threat incredible musician and comic, the one-and-only, Jake Snell!