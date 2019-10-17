Comedy at the Cabaret
North Street Cabaret 610 North St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: Lovable local comic Allie Lindsay produces and hosts this fantastic stand-up comedy showcase at the sexy North Street Cabaret, which highlights the most talented comics in the Midwest, and beyond! Paired with original music by the multi-talented comic and musician, Jake Snell, this is easily the hottest comedy showcase on the east side!
DOORS at 7/Show at 8
North Street Cabaret (blue building across from the Tip Top Tavern). Only $5 CASH at DOOR (the bar takes cards for drink purchases).
