Comedy at the Cabaret

press release: Lovable local comic Allie Lindsay produces and hosts this fantastic stand-up comedy showcase at the sexy North Street Cabaret, which highlights the most talented comics in the Midwest, and beyond! Paired with original music by the multi-talented comic and musician, Jake Snell, this is easily the hottest comedy showcase on the east side!

DOORS at 7/Show at 8

North Street Cabaret (blue building across from the Tip Top Tavern). Only $5 CASH at DOOR (the bar takes cards for drink purchases).