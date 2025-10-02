Comedy at the Cabaret

× Expand courtesy Allie Lindsay A close-up of Allie Lindsay. Allie Lindsay

media release: DOORS open at 6:30/Show at 7:30---At the North Street Cabaret (blue building across from the Tip Top Tavern). -ADMISSION: Limited Amount of Advanced tickets at the Eventbrite ticket link for only $10, or...-$15 CASH or Venmo at the DOOR (the bar ABSOLUTELY DOES take cards for drink purchases!)

Since North Street Cabaret opened in 2018, Madison comic Allie Lindsay has been producing & hosting this fantastic stand-up comedy showcase, which highlights some of the most talented comics in the Midwest and beyond! North Street Cabaret is a super cool spot, Allie Lindsay is fun as hell... it's easily one of the hottest AND chillest comedy showcases in Madison! EVERY 1st THURSDAY/month!

The THURSDAY, OCT 2 show is going to be the MOST FUN way to kick off Fall! After our beloved host does her thing, the killer comic line-up will lead off with the jokes and joy of Milwaukee's Gemini the Savage, followed by none other than the incredible Madison comedian, Andrew Rynning! And our headliner will be the fabulously funny & irreverent, Carly Malison!