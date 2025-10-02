Comedy at the Cabaret
North Street Cabaret 610 North St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
courtesy Allie Lindsay
A close-up of Allie Lindsay.
Allie Lindsay
media release: DOORS open at 6:30/Show at 7:30---At the North Street Cabaret (blue building across from the Tip Top Tavern). -ADMISSION: Limited Amount of Advanced tickets at the Eventbrite ticket link for only $10, or...-$15 CASH or Venmo at the DOOR (the bar ABSOLUTELY DOES take cards for drink purchases!)
Since North Street Cabaret opened in 2018, Madison comic Allie Lindsay has been producing & hosting this fantastic stand-up comedy showcase, which highlights some of the most talented comics in the Midwest and beyond! North Street Cabaret is a super cool spot, Allie Lindsay is fun as hell... it's easily one of the hottest AND chillest comedy showcases in Madison! EVERY 1st THURSDAY/month!