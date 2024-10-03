Comedy at the Cabaret

× Expand Allie Lindsay

media release: Madison comic, Allie Lindsay, produces and hosts this fantastic stand-up comedy showcase at the sexy North Street Cabaret, which highlights the most talented comics in the Midwest, and beyond! Paired with original music by the multi-talented comic and musician, Jake Snell, this is easily one of the hottest comedy showcase on the east side!

The THURSDAY, OCTOBER 3 show will be a fabulous show, featuring the hilarious Dan Gantman from Madison, and Gemini The Savage & THE Dana Ehrmann from Milwaukee!

OUR HEADLINER: Dana Ehrmann, is a stand-up comic and simple Midwestern gal out of Milwaukee, WI. Her self-deprecating, dry humor has charmed audiences all across the country, including at the Milwaukee, Floodwater and Flyover Comedy Festivals. She's had the great fortune to open for many big names, including Dan Soder, Bobcat Goldthwait, Jackie Kashian and Charlie Berens. She’s also sorry she hasn’t watched that t.v. show you recommended, but she just has, like, a lot going on right now.

You won't want to miss this super fun night of funky, fun, & funny improvised music and fantastic stand-up comedy at one of the most inviting clubs in Madison!

