Comedy at the Cabaret

press release: Madison comic Allie Lindsay, produces and hosts this fantastic stand-up comedy showcase at the sexy North Street Cabaret, which highlights the most talented comics in the Midwest and beyond! Paired with original music by the multi-talented comic and musician, Jake Snell, this is easily the hottest comedy showcase on the east side!

October's show will feature two of Madison's favorite comics, including Sarah Schmidt and Jared Porter, as well as a couple of Milwaukee's best, Gary Zajackowski and Dana Ehrmann! You won't want to miss this fabulous night of improvised music and exceptional comedy!

---DOORS at 6:30/Show at 7:30--- At the wonderful North Street Cabaret (blue building across from the Tip Top Tavern).

Ensure entrance by getting advanced tickets at Eventbrite for only $10; $15 CASH at DOOR (the bar DOES take cards for drink purchases!)

- - - IMPORTANT COVID PROTOCOL INFO - - -

The venue is obligated to follow the current CDC regulations, and reserves the right to enforce whichever mandates they see fit AT THAT TIME. *According to current Dane County Health regulations, masks ARE required indoors.