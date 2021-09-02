× Expand Allie Lindsay

press release: Comedy at the Cabaret is BACK at North Street Cabaret starting Thursday September 2, and will recur on the 1st Thursday of every month!

Local comic, Allie Lindsay, produces and hosts this fantastic stand-up comedy showcase at the sexy North Street Cabaret, which highlights the most talented comics in the Midwest, and beyond! Paired with original music by the multi-talented comic and musician, Jake Snell, this is easily the hottest comedy showcase on the east side!

September's show will feature some of Madison's favorite comics, including David Schendlinger, Samara Suomi, Nick Ledesma, and will be headlined by the incomparable Sasha Rosser of Midwest Indie Comedy!

You won't want to miss this fabulous night of music and comedy!!

---DOORS at 6:30/Show at 7:30---

At the wonderful North Street Cabaret (blue building across from the Tip Top Tavern)

ADMISSION: Ensure entrance by getting advanced tickets at Eventbrite for only $10

*ALL SALES FINAL! In the event of a cancellation, your purchase will be a credit to a future show!!*

$15 CASH at DOOR (the bar DOES take cards for drink purchases!)

- - - IMPORTANT INFO - - -

The venue is obligated to follow the most current CDC regulations, and reserves the right to enforce whichever mandates they see fit AT THAT TIME. *due to current stats, it is VERY LIKELY that masks will be required while inside the building.

*From publichealthmdc.com as of 7/28/21: "In light of new CDC recommendations , Public Health Madison & Dane County recommends that everyone, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask in indoor public spaces and at indoor private gatherings."