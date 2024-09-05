Comedy at the Cabaret

× Expand Allie Lindsay

media release: Madison comic, Allie Lindsay, produces and hosts this fantastic stand-up comedy showcase at the sexy North Street Cabaret, which highlights the most talented comics in the Midwest, and beyond! Paired with original music by the multi-talented comic and musician, Jake Snell, this is easily one of the hottest comedy showcase on the east side!

The THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 5 show will be a fabulous show, featuring Justin Frisque, Peter Jurich, & the incredible Carly Malison!

Carly Malison was nominated for BEST COMIC in Milwaukee. She's opened for Mateo Lane, Chad Daniels, & Katherine Bamford. Carly runs a fantastic Comedy Showcase in Milwaukee, called Dandy.

You won't want to miss this super fun night of funky, fun, & funny improvised music and fantastic stand-up comedy at one of the most inviting clubs in Madison!