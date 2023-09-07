Comedy at the Cabaret

× Expand Steve Stearns/Stearns Images Kristin Lytie on stage. Kristin Lytie

media release: A fabulous, monthly stand-up comedy showcase in its 5th year running, at the wonderful North Street Cabaret!

Madison comic Allie Lindsay produces and hosts this fantastic stand-up comedy showcase at the sexy North Street Cabaret, which highlights the most talented comics in the Midwest, and beyond! The show opens with original music by the multi-talented comic and musician, Jake Snell. This is easily the hottest comedy showcase on the east side!

The Thursday, September 7 show will feature the fabulous Green Bay legend, Kristin Lytie, to headline, as she continues to polish her act for her upcoming SPECIAL! We are thrilled to have her! We are also stoked to feature wonderful Madison comics, Matt Mandli and Lisa Quam!

You won't want to miss this super fun night of funky, fun, & funny improvised music and fantastic stand-up comedy at one of the most inviting clubs in Madison!

---DOORS at 6:30/Show at 7:30--- At the North Street Cabaret (blue building across from the Tip Top Tavern)

Ensure entrance by getting advanced tickets at Eventbrite for only $10; $15 CASH at DOOR (the bar DOES take cards for drink purchases!)

*PROOF OF VACCINATION OR NEGATIVE COVID TEST RESULT WITHIN 72 HRS REQUIRED TO ATTEND* The venue is obligated to follow the current CDC regulations, and reserves the right to enforce whichever mandates they see fit at that time.