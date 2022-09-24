Comedy at the Solarium

× Expand courtesy David Schendlinger David Schendlinger

media release: Cheshire Cat Comedy joins forces with The Solarium Glass Palace in Waterloo for a raucous evening of laughs headlined by comedy veteran and Madison favorite David Schendlinger:

David Schendlinger has been doing stand-up comedy for more than 40 years. He has appeared on the Alan Thicke Show, opened for Leon Redbone, Jimmie JJ Walker, and others, and has had more fun than a normal person deserves. He has performed at clubs, colleges, and long-term care facilities all over North America, and he’s still not famous.

Food is available at the venue, some come out for a bite before the show when doors open at 6:30pm!

Performances by: David Schendlinger, Rich D’Amore, Drew Flagge

Hosted by: Sasha Rosser

Doors open at 6:30PM, show starts 7:30PM. Admission is FREE with a two-drink minimum. Seating is limited, so make sure to reserve your spots on Eventbrite:

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/398798419060663/

Recommended for ages 18+. Lineup subject to change.