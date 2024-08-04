media release: Join host Scott Aukerman, along with Paul F. Tompkins & The Comedy Bang! Bang! All-Stars, as they perform a totally improvised version of the award-winning podcast!

Emmy winner Scott Aukerman is a true multi-hyphenate and a top creator, director, producer, host, and writer in the world of comedy. In spring of 2023, he released COMEDY BANG BANG: THE PODCAST: THE BOOK. The book is based on his long-running podcast COMEDY BANG BANG, which is celebrating its 14th year. The podcast has over 50 million downloads and features comedians and actors in an open conversation about odd topics. Scott also co-hosts several other podcasts including THREEDOM with Paul F. Tompkins and Lauren Lapkus, U SPRINGIN’ SPRINGSTEEN ON MY BEAN alongside Adam Scott and SCOTT HASN’T SEEN which is available on the CBB World Network, which he founded in 2022 and offers an expansion of the CBB universe for its subscribers.

Scott’s directorial debut, BETWEEN TWO FERNS: THE MOVIE is streaming now on Netflix. The film, which is based on the popular Funny or Die web series, stars Zach Galifianakis in a reprisal of his infamous role. The faux talk show, co-created by Aukerman, has featured Emmy-winning interviews with A-list guests including former President Barack Obama, Cardi B and Brad Pitt.

Previously, Aukerman was the creator, host, writer, and producer of the parody talk show COMEDY BANG! BANG!, which aired on IFC for five seasons. The show welcomed guests such as Zoe Saldana, Jon Hamm, Brie Larson, Paul Rudd, Kaley Cuoco, Kevin Bacon and many others.

Aukerman has helped pen everything from the 67th Primetime Emmy Awards and the 76th Golden Globe Awards, to the Academy Award nominated DreamWorks picture SHARK TALE, the comedy RUN RONNIE RUN, and W/ BOB AND DAVID as well as the cult classic original MR. SHOW WITH BOB AND DAVID, for which he garnered an Emmy nomination. Additionally, Aukerman has added comic books to his ever-growing resume having written comics such as DEADPOOL and SECRET WARS JOURNAL #3 for Marvel.