Comedy (be)Cause Dogs

media release: $25.00

An evening of standup comedy, a silent auction, raffle, food from Tortilleria Zepeda and amazing drinks from Slowpoke for purchase, all to raise money for vulnerable street dogs in Mexico. Dog For Life is operated by Julian Zepeda's (owner of Tortilleria Zepeda) parents and a few other amazing volunteers. They have dedicated their lives to rehabilitating, rescuing, providing medical care, food and finding new homes for the most vulnerable dogs living in the streets of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Tonight is a night to support the non-profit, Dog For LIfe so they can continue this amazing work.

Get ready to laugh with three unique local comedians. Heidi Zepeda will host the comedy show, featuring one of our favorite local comedians, Shawn Vasquez of Madison and your headlining comedian, Charlie Kojis. Based in Madison WI, Charlie performs throughout the Midwest. He has opened for comedians who include Tig Notaro, Nate Bargatze, and Michael Che and was the winner of Madison's Funniest Comic Competition at Comedy on State in 2016.

After the comedy show, there will be food for purchase, a silent auction and raffle.