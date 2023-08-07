media release: $7 online - $10 door. $12 double header tickets available (including 7pm show).

Comedy Showcase and Open Mic "The Comedy BOOM" is back with outstanding comedians from the Madison Comedy Week festival!

The Comedy BOOM showcases a variety of comedians from ALL OVER THE PLACE with an open mic to follow comprised exclusively of comedians performing throughout the Madison Comedy Week Festival. This show is truly one of the best ways to see all different kinds of amazing performers in one place!

Host: Will Byrd

With: Nora Jeffries (New York City), Natalie Wickman (Milwaukee), Sam Selby (Chicago) ,Judd Reminger (Milwaukee), Nick Ellis (Denver)

This year’s Madison Comedy Week festival is proudly sponsored by Comedy on State, The Bur Oak, The Sessions at McPike Park, Herbal Aspect, Ian’s Pizza, Goodman’s Jewelers, Underground Printing, Graduate Madison, and Camp Trippalindee.