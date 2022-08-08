press release: The Comedy BOOM (Bur Oak Open Mic) is a weekly staple of the Madison comedy scene, as locals gather each Monday to work on material, show their stuff, and congregate in the name of all that is funny. This Madison Comedy Week edition of this weekly show will first feature a series of longer showcase spots from some of our out of town festival performers, as well as an open mic with our many very talented festival acts as well. For free, you can’t beat it at all.

Hosted by Will Byrd. Doors and Sign Up at 8:30; show at 9:00.

