× Expand Jonathan Thorpe A close-up of Kristin Lytie. Kristin Lytie

media release: Cheshire Cat Comedy presents The Comedy Bunker: an intimate show that brings together a hilarious lineup of touring and local stand-up comedians in downtown Madison at Hotel Indigo, a former paint factory-turned historic hotel. Patrons are encouraged to start their evening with a pre-show dinner at the Palette Bar & Grill adjacent to the hotel lobby. Palette is offering a special deal for showgoers: Get a free drink (beer, wine, or Palette cocktail) with the purchase of an appetizer when you show your ticket for the event!

Join us for a great night headlined by the one and only Kristin Lytie:

Kristin Lytie cut her teeth in the Chicago comedy scene and was even named a “Comic to See” by the Chicago Tribune. She was named "Comic of the Week" on the popular podcast, The Jackie and Laurie show. Kristin has opened for Eddie Pepitone, Bobcat Goldthwait, Brian Posehn, Kyle Kinane and Laurie Kilmartin to name a few. Kristin has performed in the Altercation Comedy Festival (Austin, TX), Limestone Comedy Festival (Bloomington, IN), the long running Milwaukee Comedy Festival and many more. Kristin Lytie recently recorded her first album, Disassociation Vacation live at Altercation Fest for Burn this Records out of Los Angeles. The album debuted at number one on iTunes, Amazon and is featured on SiriusXM Radio. Razorcake, the fanzine focused on DIY punk rock culture, highly recommended the album in their reviews. Kristin curates the comedy segment for GBUFO Fest, a 3 day punk rock festival that takes place every year in her home of Green Bay, Wisconsin. She was also on the 2025 Van's Warped Tour.

An eternal optimist, Kristin has worked in progressive politics for the past fifteen years as a community and union organizer. That passion has brought her back to Green Bay, Wisconsin. Her comedy is a product of her core beliefs of justice, equality and DIY ethics. She also hosts Bloody Mary, a podcast about horror movies. Guests range from comics to professors to organizers- all talking about their favorite horror movies!

With supporting performances by: Tiffany Ng, Ilango Gopalan

Hosted by: Peter Jurich

Doors open at 7:30PM, show starts at 8PM. Enter through the lobby on the E Main St. side of the building.

Tickets $15 in advance on Eventbrite, $20 day of show. Purchasing tickets online is recommended to guarantee seating. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS (CASH ONLY): $5 cover with a student ID.

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/2843145856022444

Recommended for ages 18+. Seating is limited and first come, first served, so we suggest purchasing tickets online and arriving when doors open officially at 7:30pm. We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.