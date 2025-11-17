× Expand Conor Cawley Sohrab Forouzesh on stage. Sohrab Forouzesh

media release: Cheshire Cat Comedy presents The Comedy Bunker: an intimate show that brings together a hilarious lineup of touring and local stand-up comedians in downtown Madison at Hotel Indigo, a former paint factory-turned historic hotel. Patrons are encouraged to start their evening with a pre-show dinner at the Palette Bar & Grill adjacent to the hotel lobby. Palette is offering a special deal for showgoers: Get a free drink (beer, wine, or Palette cocktail) with the purchase of an appetizer when you show your ticket for the event!

Join us for a great night headlined by the one and only Sohrab Forouzesh:

Sohrab Forouzesh is a Chicago-based comedian and writer gaining national attention. He's a StandUP NBC finalist, a contributor to The New Yorker and Complex, and recently lit up the stage at the Netflix is a Joke festival. His fast-paced comedic wit has been spotlighted by Vanity Fair, The Los Angeles Times, and The Chicago Tribune, and you can hear him on the Netflix Sirius XM channel.

With supporting performances by Ricardo Angelo, Sasha Rosser, special guests!

Doors open at 7:30PM, show starts at 8PM. Enter through the lobby on the E Main St. side of the building.

Tickets $15 in advance on Eventbrite, $20 day of show. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS (CASH ONLY): $5 cover with a student ID.

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/862686366163555

Recommended for ages 18+. Seating is limited and first come, first served, so we suggest purchasing tickets online and arriving when doors open officially at 7:30pm. We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.