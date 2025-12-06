× Expand Jason Hillman A close-up of Raegan Niemela. Raegan Niemela

media release: Cheshire Cat Comedy presents The Comedy Bunker: an intimate show that brings together a hilarious lineup of touring and local stand-up comedians in downtown Madison at Hotel Indigo, a former paint factory-turned historic hotel. Join us for a great night headlined by the one and only Raegan Niemela:

Raegan Niemela is a comedian and dive bar regular in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She has performed across the U.S. in weird rooms that make you wonder if comedy should be happening there. She has performed in festivals such as the Milwaukee Comedy Festival, Sno Jam in Sioux Falls, Big Sky in Billings, High Planes in Denver, and more. You may have seen her open up for Steph Tolev, Jackie Kashian, Kyle Kinane, or Nicole Byer.

With supporting performances by: Gabriella Rizk, Aaron Clark, special guests!

Hosted by: Peter Jurich

Doors open at 7:30PM, show starts at 8PM. Enter through the lobby on the E Main St. side of the building.

Tickets $15 in advance on Eventbrite, $20 day of show. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS (CASH ONLY): $5 cover with a student ID.

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/852689767439440

Recommended for ages 18+. Seating is limited and first come, first served, so we suggest purchasing tickets online and arriving when doors open officially at 7:30pm. We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.