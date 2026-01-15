× Expand Ashley Nicole A close-up of Arlieta Hall. Arlieta Hall

media release: Cheshire Cat Comedy presents The Comedy Bunker: an intimate show that brings together a hilarious lineup of touring and local stand-up comedians in downtown Madison at Hotel Indigo, a former paint factory-turned historic hotel. Patrons are encouraged to start their evening with a pre-show dinner at the Palette Bar & Grill adjacent to the hotel lobby. Palette is offering a special deal for showgoers: Get a free drink (beer, wine, or Palette cocktail) with the purchase of an appetizer when you show your ticket for the event!

Join us for a great night headlined by the one and only Arlieta Hall:

Arlieta Hall is a host, actress, improviser, stand-up comedian, writer, certified dementia communication specialist, and a first-time filmmaker from Chicago. She is one of The Second City NBC Bob Curry Fellowship recipients. Arlieta also co-starred as Sadie on Showtime’s The CHI episodic. She is also a co-producer of the popular comedy variety show My Best Friend is Black. Arlieta was a caregiver for her father who died from Alzheimer’s disease. She took the power of “Yes, and...” to communicate with him and used their story to make her first feature documentary “Finding Your Laughter.” Her film was one of ten documentaries selected to participate in The New York Gotham Documentary Feature Lab, which is one of the US film industry’s most prestigious labs. Prior to caregiving for her father Arlieta was an human services caseworker for the state Of Illinois Department of Human Services. Arlieta also obtained her bachelor of arts In communications and has over a decade of experience in the educational and social services field. She recently wrote and performed in The Second City’s sold-out 2023 Black Excellence Revue and is now a 2023-24 Sisters in Cinema Documentary Fellow. She is currently performing comedy all around while she continues to work on the completion of “Finding Your Laughter” and other projects.

With supporting performances by: Chloe Mikala, David Fisher

Hosted by: Peter Jurich

Doors open at 7:30PM, show starts at 8PM. Enter through the lobby on the E Main St. side of the building.

Tickets $15 in advance on Eventbrite, $20 day of show. Purchasing tickets online is recommended to guarantee seating. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS (CASH ONLY): $5 cover with a student ID.

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/862653413051103

Recommended for ages 18+. Seating is limited and first come, first served, so we suggest purchasing tickets online and arriving when doors open officially at 7:30pm. We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.