media release: Cheshire Cat Comedy presents The Comedy Bunker: an intimate show that brings together a hilarious lineup of touring and local stand-up comedians in downtown Madison at Hotel Indigo, a former paint factory-turned historic hotel. Patrons are encouraged to start their evening with a pre-show dinner at the Palette Bar & Grill adjacent to the hotel lobby.

Join us for a great night headlined by the one and only Kieron Harrell:

Kieron Harrell is a Chicago comedian known for his masterful pairing of infectious high energy with deeply personal jokes. He shares stories that range from what it’s like to grow up as the least favorite child, why love is doomed, raising foster children, and why he is bad at bartering. At the end of 2024, Kieron recorded a mini special for OFTV at the historic Den Theater in Chicago. He’s also a paid regular at The Laugh Factory Chicago and has performed at legendary venues such as The Comedy Store, Comedy on State, The FunnyBone, The Bend Theater, The Geyer Theater, The Second City, and has headlined Don’t Tell Comedy shows all across America. His openness on stage has gained him millions of views across his social media platforms, and his quick wit during his spouts of intricate crowd work makes every seat in the house the best seat.

Hosted by:Peter Jurich

Doors open at 7:30PM, show starts at 8PM. Enter through the lobby on the E Main St. side of the building.

Tickets $15 in advance on Eventbrite, $20 day of show. Purchasing tickets online is recommended to guarantee seating. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS (CASH ONLY): $5 cover with a student ID.

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/806517708894832

Recommended for ages 18+. Seating is limited and first come, first served, so we suggest purchasing tickets online and arriving when doors open officially at 7:30pm. We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.