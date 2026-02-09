× Expand Rodescu Hopkins II A close-up of Matt Brown. Matt Brown

media release: Cheshire Cat Comedy presents The Comedy Bunker: an intimate show that brings together a hilarious lineup of touring and local stand-up comedians in downtown Madison at Hotel Indigo, a former paint factory-turned historic hotel.

Join us for a great night headlined by the one and only Matt Brown:

Matt Brown is a comedian and writer based in Chicago. Known for his rapidfire improvisational onstage style, Matt has opened for national touring headliners such as Chris Redd, Ashley Gavin, and Molly Kearney. He released his first two standup comedy specials in 2025 which are available on YouTube. He can be seen performing at Laugh Factory, Comedy Bar, Zanies and headlining other clubs and theaters throughout the Midwest and South.

With supporting performances by: Reier Cammerman, Quinn James

Hosted by: Peter Jurich

Doors open at 7:30PM, show starts at 8PM. Enter through the lobby on the E Main St. side of the building.

Tickets $15 in advance on Eventbrite, $20 day of show. Purchasing tickets online is recommended to guarantee seating. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS (CASH ONLY): $5 cover with a student ID.

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/1990975685156539

Recommended for ages 18+. Seating is limited and first come, first served, so we suggest purchasing tickets online and arriving when doors open officially at 7:30pm. We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.