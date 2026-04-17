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media release: Cheshire Cat Comedy presents The Comedy Bunker: an intimate show that brings together a hilarious lineup of touring and local stand-up comedians in downtown Madison at Hotel Indigo, a former paint factory-turned historic hotel. Patrons are encouraged to start their evening with a pre-show dinner at the Palette Bar & Grill adjacent to the hotel lobby. Palette is offering a special deal for showgoers: Get a free drink (beer, wine, or Palette cocktail) with the purchase of an appetizer when you show your ticket for the event!

Join us for a great night headlined by the one and only Jerry Tran:

Based in Chicago, Jerry Tran is a stand-up comedian recognized for his meticulously crafted joke-writing and a stage presence that balances endearing charm with sharp wit. He has quickly become a mainstay in the Midwest circuit and beyond, notably earning a spot on Cold Tea Collective’s list of "North American Asian Comedians to Watch." Tran’s performance credits include high-profile festivals such as SF Sketchfest, the Milwaukee Comedy Festival, and the NBC Second City Break Out Comedy Festival. Locally, he is a familiar face at the Laugh Factory Chicago and has recently been associated with the East of West comedy showcase, a production that highlights the diverse perspectives of Asian American comedians. In 2026, he recorded a social for LMAOF.

With supporting performances by: William Paik, Special guests!

Hosted by: Peter Jurich

Doors open at 7:30PM, show starts at 8PM. Enter through the lobby on the E Main St. side of the building.

Tickets $15 in advance on Eventbrite, $20 day of show. Purchasing tickets online is recommended to guarantee seating. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS (CASH ONLY): $5 cover with a student ID.

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/839747401779872

Recommended for ages 18+. Seating is limited and first come, first served, so we suggest purchasing tickets online and arriving when doors open officially at 7:30pm. We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.