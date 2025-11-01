× Expand Matty Field A close-up of Justin Leon. Justin Leon

media release: Cheshire Cat Comedy presents The Comedy Bunker: an intimate show that brings together a hilarious lineup of touring and local stand-up comedians in downtown Madison at Hotel Indigo, a former paint factory-turned historic hotel.

Join us for a great night headlined by the one and only Justin Leon!

Justin Leon is a Milwaukee-based stand-up veteran who has made a name for himself throughout comedy scenes across the US. Justin has dedicated the last 20 years to his craft, traveling across the country and gaining new fans at every stop. Justin’s ability to find the funny in his experiences with life, love, fatherhood, and loss allows him to relate to, connect with, and capture any crowd. Justin has headlined nationally renowned clubs such as The Laughing Tap, Comedy Plex, and Go Bananas. He has been heard on the Bob and Tom Show, has performed for the Armed Forces, and is an alum of the Boston Comedy Festival, Seattle Comedy Competition, and Milwaukee Comedy Festival.

With performances by: Justin Leon, Elijah Holbrook, Will Isenberg, special guests!

Hosted by: Peter Jurich

Doors open at 7:30PM, show starts at 8PM. Enter through the lobby on the E Main St. side of the building.

Tickets $15 in advance on Eventbrite, $20 day of show. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS (CASH ONLY): $5 cover with a student ID.

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/1106497231594763

Recommended for ages 18+. Seating is limited and first come, first served, so we suggest purchasing tickets online and arriving when doors open officially at 7:30pm. We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.