× Expand Jesse Chieffo Vik Pandya on stage. Vik Pandya

media release: Get your weekend laughs at one of the most colorful, eclectic venues in Madison.

The Comedy Bunker is a corporate meeting room that feels like a party wedged into the stairwell of a parking deck. Each show features fresh lineups of hilarious local favorites and touring headliners. Follow @CheshireCatComedyCo on Instagram and Facebook for more details on specific shows.

ABOUT YOUR HEADLINER:Vik Pandya is a nationally touring stand-up comedian based in Chicago known for his sharp self-deprecation, observational humor on dating, and hilarious crowd work.

His debut comedy album Friends With 401(k) Benefits premiered at #1 on iTunes and reached the Top 10 on the Billboard Comedy Charts, and his Dry Bar Comedy special No Refunds hit the Top 10 on the platform. His specials across Dry Bar Comedy, OnlyFans TV, and YouTube have amassed thousands of views.

A veteran of over 20 comedy festivals nationwide—including San Francisco's Sketchfest, SLO Comedy Fest, and NBC's Breakout Comedy Festival—Vik has opened for Trevor Wallace, Roy Wood Jr., and Michelle Wolf. He is also a regular opener for international superstars like Vir Das, Zakir Khan, and Atul Khatri.

When he isn't on the road, Vik can be seen regularly performing at top Chicago clubs like Zanies, The Laugh Factory, and The Improv. His work has been featured in Vulture, The Chicago Tribune, The Chicago Sun-Times, and SiriusXM.

Enter through the lobby on the E Main St. side of the building

Tickets $15 in advance on Eventbrite, $20 day of show. Reservations are recommended to guarantee seating. Group discounts available online. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS (CASH ONLY): $5 cover with a student ID.

Recommended for ages 18+. Seating is limited and first come, first served, so we suggest purchasing tickets online and arriving when doors open officially at 7:30pm. We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at [email protected] to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.