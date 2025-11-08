× Expand Lola Scott Liam Nelson sitting on the floor. Liam Nelson

media release: Cheshire Cat Comedy presents The Comedy Bunker: an intimate show that brings together a hilarious lineup of touring and local stand-up comedians in downtown Madison at Hotel Indigo, a former paint factory-turned historic hotel.

Join us for a great night headlined by the one and only Liam Nelson!

Liam Nelson is a 7-foot-tall stand-up comedian based in New York whose towering presence is matched by his sharp wit and commanding stage persona. He has a Dry Bar Comedy special and has been featured at Netflix Is a Joke Fest as well as on SiriusXM, earning national attention for his clever, tightly crafted material. A regular opener for Gianmarco Soresi, Liam has built a reputation as both a rising comic and a crowd favorite with a unique perspective. Audiences can expect a headlining set that blends smart writing, playful self-awareness, and big laughs.

With performances by: Liam Nelson, Nik Cartwright, special guests!

Hosted by: Sasha Rosser

Doors open at 7:30PM, show starts at 8PM. Enter through the lobby on the E Main St. side of the building.

Tickets $15 in advance on Eventbrite, $20 day of show. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS (CASH ONLY): $5 cover with a student ID.

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/1918042668770342

Recommended for ages 18+. Seating is limited and first come, first served, so we suggest purchasing tickets online and arriving when doors open officially at 7:30pm. We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.