× Expand courtesy Derek Sheen A close-up of Derek Sheen. Derek Sheen

media release: Get your weekend laughs at one of the most colorful, eclectic venues in town. The Comedy Bunker is a corporate meeting room that feels like a party wedged into the stairwell of a parking deck. Each show features fresh lineups of hilarious local favorites and touring headliners. Follow @CheshireCatComedyCo on Instagram and Facebook for more details on specific shows.

ABOUT YOUR HEADLINER:

Derek Sheen is a cuddly mess of insecurities and a gifted, one-of-a-kind storyteller. His ability to mine humor from the dark, humid corners of the human condition has made him a cult favorite of comedy nerds around the globe. Despite a lack of television or film credits, he has amassed a loyal fan base touring with comedy legends (name-drop alert!) Brian Posehn, Patton Oswalt and Janeane Garofalo. Derek Sheen has released four critically acclaimed albums on Minneapolis based Stand Up! Records, with Grammy-winning producer Dan Schlissel.

Enter through the lobby on the E Main St. side of the building

Tickets $15 in advance on Eventbrite, $20 day of show. Reservations are recommended to guarantee seating. Group discounts available online. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS (CASH ONLY): $5 cover with a student ID.

Recommended for ages 18+. Seating is limited and first come, first served, so we suggest purchasing tickets online and arriving when doors open officially at 7:30pm. We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at [email protected] to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.