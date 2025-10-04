The Comedy Bunker
Hotel Indigo 901 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin
Erik Schwerdtfeger
James Fisher Jr. on stage.
James Fisher Jr.
media release: Cheshire Cat Comedy presents The Comedy Bunker: an intimate show that brings together a hilarious lineup of the Midwest's best stand-up comedians in downtown Madison at Hotel Indigo, a former paint factory-turned historic hotel. Patrons are encouraged to start their evening with a pre-show dinner at the Palette Bar & Grill adjacent to the hotel lobby. Palette is offering a special deal for showgoers: Get a free drink (beer, wine, or Palette cocktail) with the purchase of an appetizer when you show your ticket for the event!
With performances by:
James Fisher Jr.
Tina Youkhana
Henry Evans
Special guests!
Hosted by: Peter Jurich
Doors open at 7:30PM, show starts at 8PM. Enter through the lobby on the E Main St. side of the building
Tickets $15 in advance on Eventbrite, $20 day of show. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS (CASH ONLY): $5 cover with a student ID.
RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
----------------
Recommended for ages 18+.
Seating is limited and first come, first served, so we suggest purchasing tickets online and arriving when doors open officially at 7:30pm. We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.