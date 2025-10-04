× Expand Erik Schwerdtfeger James Fisher Jr. on stage. James Fisher Jr.

media release: Cheshire Cat Comedy presents The Comedy Bunker: an intimate show that brings together a hilarious lineup of the Midwest's best stand-up comedians in downtown Madison at Hotel Indigo, a former paint factory-turned historic hotel. Patrons are encouraged to start their evening with a pre-show dinner at the Palette Bar & Grill adjacent to the hotel lobby. Palette is offering a special deal for showgoers: Get a free drink (beer, wine, or Palette cocktail) with the purchase of an appetizer when you show your ticket for the event!

With performances by:

James Fisher Jr.

Tina Youkhana

Henry Evans

Special guests!

Hosted by: Peter Jurich

Doors open at 7:30PM, show starts at 8PM. Enter through the lobby on the E Main St. side of the building

Tickets $15 in advance on Eventbrite, $20 day of show. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS (CASH ONLY): $5 cover with a student ID.

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/1337253041066209

----------------

Recommended for ages 18+.

Seating is limited and first come, first served, so we suggest purchasing tickets online and arriving when doors open officially at 7:30pm. We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.