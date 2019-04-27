Comedy & Cocktails

press release: Mr. Dave’s Gift, Inc. presents its annual benefit event on Saturday, April 27, at Bunky’s Catering, 2425 Atwood Drive. Cocktails begin at 6:00 pm with a Monkey Business Institute improv show at 7:00 pm. Come enjoy appetizers and a cash bar. Partake in a silent auction and donor registry drive. Mr. Dave’s Gift, Inc. was founded to honor the memory and spirit of Dave “Mr. Dave” St. John with the mission of raising funds for research in the early diagnosis, treatment, and a cure for bone marrow failure diseases; and also to assist patients and families in the state of Wisconsin with out of pocket medical and living expenses during treatment. Please visit our website at http://mrdavesgift.org.