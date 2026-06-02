Comedy, Culture and Land Ethics

media release: Land Ethic Live! Where Ethics Meet Earth

A comedian who loves the environment? You betcha!

From deer camp and fishing trips to walks through the woods, spending time outdoors is a quintessential part of Midwestern culture. And no one knows that better than Wisconsin’s own Charlie Berens—a comedian, best-selling author, and journalist known for his wildly popular sketch and stand-up comedy that spotlights the Midwest (Manitowoc Minute).

Join us for a donor-exclusive special edition of Land Ethic Live! where we’ll talk with Charlie about how he uses comedy to connect people, how he explores —and exploits— Midwestern culture, and how his own land ethic is evolving. Plus, stick around to ask Charlie your own burning questions during the audience Q+A. Laughs and learning guaranteed—it'll be a hoot—Oh, yeah, you betcha!

*Special thanks to Charlie for allowing this program to be a fundraiser for the Aldo Leopold Foundation, open exclusively to new and current donors who have made a gift in the past year. So give—and get—by supporting the advancement of the land ethic and join in the fun! Thank you to our generous supporters!

Your gift today of $25 or more will open the door to Thursday's live, virtual evening with one of America's most beloved humorists, Charlie Berens! (And ensure at least one more reader is inspired to love land by receiving a copy of Leopold's A Sand County Almanac.)