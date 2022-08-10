press release: Madison Comedy Week is happy to feature the awesome local shows that happen year round in the city of Madison. This brings us to this wonderful charity show “Comedy for a Cause” produced at World of Beer by Patrick Rohde. With a stellar lineup of Madison Comedy Week comedians from all over the country, you’re sure to be laughing and supporting an awesome cause in the meantime. This month’s charity is The Salvation Army.

Hosted by Patrick Rohde

Featuring Andrew Wegleitner, Rebecca Wilson, Carina Magyar, Ian John, Spencer Cavins, Brian Sullivan, and Sarah Harvard

$20

Madison Comedy Week is sponsored by The Sessions at McPike Park, Comedy on State, Knuckleheads, Graduate Hotels, Camp Trippalindee, Gallant Knight Limousine, Herbal Aspect, Madison Indie Comedy, Ian's Pizza, Brittingham Boats, and Audio For The Arts!