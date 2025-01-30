media release: Join us for a night filled with laughter and good vibes at the Madison Club. Sit back, relax, and enjoy hilarious performances by top comedians, all while supporting a great cause. It's the perfect opportunity to have a blast while giving back to the community. Don't miss out on this unforgettable event!

Comedy for a Cause is back and supporting the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County. This show features local comics Craig Smith, Amos Atkinson, and Andrew Rynning that frequent clubs around the state including the Comedy Club on State. Headliner Jim Flanigan is a nationally touring comedian and podcaster who's known for his fast-paced clever and hilarious punchlines!

The ticket includes admission as well as high-end hors d'oeuvre's from Chef Adam Struebing. You won't want to miss the opportunity to experience laughs, great food, and this beautiful venue inside the Madison Club.