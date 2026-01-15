× Expand Erik Schwerdtfeger A past Comedy F*ck Fest event featuring panelists Dan Garcia, Rachel Marsh and Jon Diaz, seated from left. A past Comedy F*ck Fest event featuring panelists Dan Garcia, Rachel Marsh and Jon Diaz, seated from left.

media release: Join us for a not-so-innocent and very adult night of laughs at Comedy F*ck Fest, a show where comics do their sets and then we ask them incredibly intimate questions about their sex life. No question is too personal!

Hosted by Dan Garcia and Rachel Marsh. Featuring local favorites and traveling headliners!

Doors open at 6:30PM

Show starts at 7PM

Tickets $15 advance, $20 DOS. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS: $5 cash with a student ID!

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/827834533511836

For ages 18+. Lineup subject to change.

Seating is first come, first served, so we recommend arriving when doors open 30 minutes prior to showtime to have your pick of seats. Per venue rules, you must present an ID at check-in.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice. Should this event be cancelled, refunds will automatically be issued.