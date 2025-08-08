× Expand courtesy Rachel Mash Rachel Marsh and a bottle of champagne. Rachel Marsh

media release: Join us during Madison Comedy Week for a not-so-innocent and very adult night of laughs at Comedy F*ck Fest, a show where comics do their sets and then we ask them incredibly intimate questions about their sex life. No question is too personal!

Hosted by Dan Garcia, Rachel Marsh, and Jon Diaz. Featuring comics from all over the US visiting Madison during our annual comedy festival!

Doors open at 6:30PM

Show starts at 7PM

Tickets $15 advance, $20 DOS. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS: $5 cash with a student ID!

RSVP on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/ events/1364035731565275

----------

For ages 18+. Lineup subject to change.

Seating is first come, first served, so we recommend arriving when doors open 30 minutes prior to showtime to have your pick of seats. Per venue rules, you must present an ID at check-in.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice. Should this event be cancelled, refunds will automatically be issued.