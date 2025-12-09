Comedy in the Cavern

× Expand courtesy Sam Rocha A close-up of Sam Rocha. Sam Rocha

media release: Sam Rocha is a Chicago comedian whose work blends her queer/trans identity with sharp, playful, culturally dialed-in comedy. She produces SASHAY at Laugh Factory Chicago and Nervous Laughter at The Lincoln Lodge Theater, showcasing a range of comics and her own offbeat sensibility. Her videos — a mix of stand-up clips, sketches, and movie-culture satire — have earned millions of views across Instagram and TikTok. Rocha regularly performs at Chicago mainstays like Comedians You Should Know and Zanies, bringing a voice that’s fresh, funny, and unmistakably her own.

With performances by: Neeraj Srinivasan, Olivia May, special guests!

Hosted by: Aris Awes

Doors at 7:30pm, show at 8pm; this event will take place in The Rigby's downstairs Cavern Room.

Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 day of show. Online purchases are recommended to guarantee seating.

SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS (CASH ONLY): $5 at the door with a student ID.

Recommended for ages 18+. Lineup subject to change. Seating is first come, first served, so we suggest arriving thirty minutes prior to showtime when doors open to have the best pick of seats.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice. Refunds are issued automatically in the event of a show's cancellation.