× Expand Bryce Peterson Vanessa Tortolano on stage. Vanessa Tortolano

media release: THE COMEDY MACHINE is a show where stand-up comics tell jokes, and then improvisers perform scenes inspired by their material. Stand-up goes in, improv comes out!

Stand-up comedy by: Craig Smith, Grace Bahler, Brandon Wein

Improv by: Vanessa Tortolano, Eli Wilz, Amanda Rogers

Hosted by: Sasha Rosser

Doors open at 7:30PM; Show starts at 8PM. Enter the performance and bar area at Gate 6

Tickets are $15 on Eventbrite (no extra fees!) SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR UW STUDENTS: $5 cash at the doors with a UW student ID!

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/611010930925056

Recommended for ages 18+. Per venue rules, attendees under 21 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Lineup subject to change. We do not offer refuns, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.