× Expand courtesy Vanessa Tortolano Vanessa Tortolano on stage. Vanessa Tortolano

media release: The Comedy Machine showcases both stand-up comics and improvisers. The improvisers sit with the audience and watch the comics do their best jokes. Then, they perform scenes based on that material. Stand-up goes in, improv comes out!

Stand-up by: Peggy Hurley, Will Isenberg, Mike Jonjak

Improv by: Vanessa Tortolano, Eli Wilz, Jess Schuknecht

Hosted by: Noah Mailloux

Doors open at 5:30PM; Show starts at 6PM. Tickets are $10 on Eventbrite or $15 cash at the door. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR UW STUDENTS: $5 cash at the doors with a UW student ID!

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/105327709303149

Recommended for ages 21+. You will be required to show a photo ID at check-in. Seating is first come, first served, so we suggest arriving at the venue 30 minutes prior to showtime when doors open.

Lineup subject to change. We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.